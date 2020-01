Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A preliminary hearing is set for Friday in Edwardsville for Timothy Banowetz of Wentzville.

He is charged in the murder of prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori. Authorities said the murder appeared to be premeditated but did not specify how the suspect and victim knew one another, if at all.

Banowetz was indicted by a Madison County grand jury Thursday and entered not guilty plea.

Prosecutors are investigating whether they can seek a federal death penalty in the case.