MASCOUTAH, Ill. – One person died Friday evening following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 27.

The interstate was shut down in that direction and traffic diverted at Exit 27 (IL 161).