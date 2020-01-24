Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Posted 4:30 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:04PM, January 24, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hockey’s best are in St. Louis beginning for the 65th NHL All-Star Game.  The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. But, the events surrounding the game start Thursday.

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis. Tickets are still available for the Fan Fair on Thursday and Sunday but they’re sold out for Friday and Saturday.

The All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.

See a full roster of players from the NHL here.  A full schedule of events can be seen here.

