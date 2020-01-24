STL Moms: Disney’s Enchanted Tales at Marcus Theatres

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
ST. LOUIS - The genie may have just made your wish come true.  Your family can now relive the magic of classic Disney films as they make their way their way back to the big screen, starting today at select Marcus Theatres.

Andrea Messina is the St. Charles cinema manager talked about what movie-goers will be able to see.

"Aladdin" - January 24th - 26th
"The Lion King" - January 31st - February 2nd
"Sleeping Beauty" - February 7th - 9th
"Pocahontas" - February 14th - 17th

 

