ST. LOUIS - With the holidays in the rearview mirror and we are well underway into the new year, many couples think about filing for a divorce. Studies show January typically has growth in divorce filings as people look for a fresh start on their life.

Attorney Jonathan Marks with The Marks Law Firm discusses what couples should do if they are considering dissolving their marriage, and why not to rush to file for divorce in January.