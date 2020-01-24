Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Three & It’s Free Riverdance at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Posted 10:00 am, January 24, 2020, by

Riverdance, as you’ve never seen or heard it before!  A powerful and stirring re-invention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world-over for its Grammy® Award-winning score and the excitement, energy and dynamism of its Irish and International Dance is coming to the Fox Theatre.  We are giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

If you would like win tickets to Riverdance, click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF:  1/27/2020

Official Rules

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.