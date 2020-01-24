Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26, 2020

2020 NHL Fan Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: St. Louis Union Station, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm

Tickets: $18.00

Take a picture with the Stanley Cup, visit the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, join current and former NHL players and hockey insiders for Q&A sessions, test your hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skill Zone, and meet the NHL Mascots. There will be a Kids Zone designed for hockey's youngest fans

https://www.nhl.com/fans/all-star/2020-fan-fair

Note: the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, is Saturday at 7:00pm at Enterprise Center

https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/all-star-game

Enterprise and the NHL are hosting a FREE All-Star Game Watch Party Saturday at Winterfest at the Arch. - https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

STL Auto Show featuring The Motorcycle Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: Adults - $12.00, 12 and under – FREE

Two shows for the price of one! Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children. The Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now.

http://saintlouisautoshow.com/

Fete De Glace

Date: Saturday, January 25 Venue: Historic St. Charles Downtown District, Saint Charles, MO

Time:9:30am-3:30pm Admission: Free

Over a dozen ice carvers fill two blocks of North Main Street. You can watch carvers create art with chainsaws, chisels, grinders and knives, as well as hot irons and cold spray. Each carver starts with a single block of ice weighing 260 lbs. There are outdoor fire pits, restaurants serving breakfast or lunch, and shops to wander in to help you stay warm. Plan to stay for a few hours so you can watch the sculptures develop from a block of ice.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/fete-de-glace-ice-carving-competition/1152/

Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour

Date: Saturday, January 25 Venue: Restaurants throughout Maplewood, MO

Time: Noon-5:00pm Cost: $21.00 (May sell out)

Check-in and get your special pass to enjoy sweet treats throughout town. There is a unique sweet sampling at each of the 15 stops. Take your time and follow your own path.

http://mo-maplewood.civicplus.com/382/Sweet-Tooth-Tour

Pere Marquette Eagle Days and Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton, IL

Admission: Free

On Saturday, learn to distinguish between immature and mature eagles, what they eat, why they winter in the area, and more. There will be an 8:30am lecture and a short video presentation followed by an observational drive. Be sure to dress warmly and have a full tank of gas.

Then on Sunday, the Bald Eagle Festival will be held from 11am-3pm. Get close to our nation’s most majestic symbol, shop unique vendor booths, grab a bite to eat in the restaurant, taste locally made wines, and enjoy time with friends and family. The World Bird Sanctuary will showcase the Bald Eagle and other birds during their shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Admission to the Masters of the Sky Show is $5.00.

http://www.pmlodge.net/category/events/

Clarksville Eagle Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: The Apple Shed and Riverfront Park, Clarksville, MO

Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm

Clarksville’s Lock and Dam #24 keeps the water free of ice enabling eagles to find fish during the cold weather. Every year Clarksville holds its annual Eagle Days on the last weekend of January. Naturalists from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the WBS set up spotting scopes, exhibits, children’s activities, and live eagle shows to entertain and educate the public. Local community organizations and restaurants provide plenty of good food and the shops in town are open for visitors to investigate.

https://sites.google.com/view/cityofclarksville/calendar-of-events

Circus Harmony: Fluente - An Underseas Circus Adventure

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: City Museum, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7p, Sunday 2p Tickets: $20.00

Swimming into the circus ring, Fluente will feature new acts created especially for this production and new music from the Circus Harmony Band under the direction of Jeffrey Carter, the Chair of the Department of Music at Webster University and conductor of the Variety Children’s Charity choruses.

https://circusharmony.org/fluente/

The Rep: Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: The Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, 8:00pm Sunday: 2:00pm

Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

The Greek tragedy Medea is reborn through the experiences of a young immigrant family living in modern day Los Angeles. Shrouded in evocative mysticism, this tale of love, loss and transformation pulses with an escalating sense of danger. In this fresh retelling, Medea and Jason grapple not only with their own star-crossed marriage, but with the weight of the sacrifices demanded in the battle between assimilation and tradition.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/mojada-a-medea-in-los-angeles

The Rep Studio Series: The Thanksgiving Play

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: Emerson Studio Theatre, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, 8:00pm Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $46.00-$71.00

Four earnestly progressive theatre-makers want to create a politically correct Thanksgiving play that is historically accurate, avoids all possible stereotypes and doesn’t offend anyone. Guess how long it takes for everything to fly off the rails? This wickedly hilarious satire hurtles into glorious chaos.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-thanksgiving-play

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 25-26 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $29.00-$65.00

She was a girl from Boston, who shot from gospel choir to dance floor diva and risked it all to break through barriers. With a score featuring more than 20 of Donna Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” the show is a tribute to the voice of a generation.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/summer

SLU Billikens Men’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, January 26 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Fordham

https://slubillikens.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule

SLU Billikens Women’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, January 26 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 5:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Duquesne

https://slubillikens.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule