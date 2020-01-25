Annie Malone Children & Family Services celebrates 132 years of service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Annie Malone Children & Family Services is celebrating 132 years of service this year. CEO Sara Lahman joined Fox 2 News this morning, along with Zeta Phi Beta INC. National President Valerie Hollingsworth, to share plans for 2020.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is hosting a big celebration this weekend, The Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Gala.
Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Gala
Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel
Satuday, 7 P.M.
9801 Natural Bridge Rd.
For more information visit: https://www.anniemalone.com/.