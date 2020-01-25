Ex-Missouri fire chief convicted of sex crimes gets prison

Posted 9:06 pm, January 25, 2020, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Springfield television station KYTV reports that 70-year-old Larry McConnell was sentenced Friday following his November convictions of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape. Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years. Investigators said McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.

