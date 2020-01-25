× Fox 2’s NHL All-Star Game Preview show

In place of the weekly Fox 2 Prep Zone show, Fox 2 aired a special NHL All-Star Game preview show on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Segment One, you heard from all four of the Blues All-Stars, Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron and Jordan Binnington. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne did a piece on this NHL All-Star game capping a great run in the Blues and city's history.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Segment Two, Martin did a piece on St. Louis' native sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk both making their All-Star debuts at tomorrow's big game. Former Blues players Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis and Bernie Federko talked about how Matthew and Brady grew up in the Blues locker room and arena watching their father Keith play for the Blues in the early 2000's. We also featured former teammates Perron and T.J. Oshie and how they too are playing in their first All-Stars games this weekend as well.

The 65th NHL Al-Star game is Saturday, January 25th at Enterprise Center. Face off is set for 7:00 PM.