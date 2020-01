Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next month is heart month and you will notice a lot of people wearing red for the "Go Red For Women" campaign. It will be a day where people commit to stand together and take charge of your heart health. Anne Gallagher, a local heart disease survivor, joins us on Fox 2 with her story of survival.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon will be at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis on February 7.

Fox 2's Jasmine Huda is the emcee.