If the $6.5M hat isn't Lincoln's, why not ask for a refund?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ With a gleaming new museum to Abraham Lincoln open, organizers seeking to populate it with relics of the late president paid $6.5 million for the most symbolic, one of Lincoln’s stovepipe hats. But a dozen years later, there’s still no concrete evidence the hat ever belonged to the Great Emancipator. It was purchased as part of a $23 million, 1,500-piece acquisition from California collector Louise Taper. Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the foundation that bought the collection say there are no plans currently to ask Taper for a refund.