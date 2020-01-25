JCC Winter Used Book Sale starts in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Jewish Community Winter Used Book Sale is going on February 2nd - 6th at the Staenberg Family Complex. The hours and prices are as followed:

Sunday, February 2, 10am-4pm (Preview Day): $10 admission

Monday – Wednesday, February 3-5, 10am-7pm: FREE admission

Thursday, February 6, 10am-6pm (Bag Day): FREE admission – Fill a bag for only $5

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday (9am – 5pm) at the J’s Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur. If you have a large drop-off, please inquire at the front desk of the Arts & Education building for assistance.

For more information visit: https://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/