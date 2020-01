× Jefferson County officers are searching for three suspects after double shooting

BARNHART, Mo. – Jefferson County Sheriff’s are searching for three suspects who are wanted for a double shooting. Shortly after noon, two people were shot in the 7000 block of Abermarle Court Near Shadwell.

Sheriff’s spokesperson, Grant Bissell, says it does not appear to be a random shooting but that the victim were targeted. The conditions of the victim are unknown.

Investigators and Crime Scene en route to double shooting in Village of Jefferson (Barnhart). Although initial info only, we believe subjects were targeted and not random acts. @JeffCoMoSheriff updates by @GrantBissellSTL — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) January 25, 2020