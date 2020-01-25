Jenna Fischer posts All-Star St. Louis experience to Instagram

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Have you spotted Jenna Fischer or Jon Hamm around town? The celebrities are among the honorary captains for the 2020 All-Star Game in their hometown, St. Louis. Jenna Fischer posted a picture of herself and Jon Hamm to her Instagram account Friday with the caption, "Friends tonight. Competitors tomorrow."
Fischer's Instagram story shows snow in St. Louis, a pile of toasted ravioli, a suite at the Enterprise Center, and a message for Jon Hamm. See the video for her experience of St. Louis.
The honorary other captains for the 2020 All-Star Game are Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky. You can see them all tonight at the All-Star Game at 8:00pm.
Did you spot a celebrity during the All-Star Weekend? Send me a pic at: joe.millitzer@tvstl.com or just click the button below.