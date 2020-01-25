Jenna Fischer posts All-Star St. Louis experience to Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Have you spotted Jenna Fischer or Jon Hamm around town? The celebrities are among the honorary captains for the 2020 All-Star Game in their hometown, St. Louis. Jenna Fischer posted a picture of herself and Jon Hamm to her Instagram account Friday with the caption, "Friends tonight. Competitors tomorrow."

Fischer's Instagram story shows snow in St. Louis, a pile of toasted ravioli, a suite at the Enterprise Center, and a message for Jon Hamm. See the video for her experience of St. Louis.

The honorary other captains for the 2020 All-Star Game are Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky. You can see them all tonight at the All-Star Game at 8:00pm.

Did you spot a celebrity during the All-Star Weekend? Send me a pic at: joe.millitzer@tvstl.com or just click the button below.

Major star power is hitting the Midwest! Here are your 2020 #NHLAllStar Honorary Captains. 🙌 📺: 2020 @Honda #NHLAllStar Game on Jan. 25 at 8 ET on @NHLonNBCSports and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/kxmRfDkkPL — NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2020