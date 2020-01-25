Jenna Fischer takes you on a tour of the new Aquarium and NHL Fan-Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Actress Jenna Fischer's is back in her hometown to be one of the honorary captains of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. She was a big part of the Blues Stanley Cup playoff series, making many appearances at games and challenging other celebrities betting on the outcome of the season. Fischer shared her "whirlwind" tour of the city before the big game to her Instagram account.

Fischer says that it is great to be in town for her parent's 51st anniversary. She visited the new Aquarium at Union Station and the NHL Fan-Fest and recommends that other tourists visit the area. See the full tour in the video above or follow her Instagram account.

Fischer was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Her mother was a teacher and her father was an engineer. She was involved with an acting workshop taught by her mother at Henry School in St. Louis. That workshop was also attended by actor Sean Gunn, with whom she grew up.

In case you were wondering, she attended Nerinx Hall High School and went to Truman State University. She moved to Los Angeles after graduation in 1998. After years of trying to make a break into film and television, she eventually landed a role on the hit TV show “The Office.”