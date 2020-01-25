NHL All-Star events catered to fans bring excitement and St. Louis pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST . LOUIS - Along with the excitement surrounding the 2020 NHL All-Star Game was a sense of pride in the city of St. Louis.

It was a sea of blue as Blues fans filed into the Enterprise Arena ahead of the game.

“After this year winning the Stanley Cup and now this year get to go to the All-Star game. It was great last night and again, tonight,” said a Blues fan.

Activities like the red-carpet event where fans braved freezing temperatures to get autographs and pictures, 5K runs, and competitions have had huge turnouts.

“It’s amazing! It’s great for the city of St. Louis. It’s great for everyone around,” said one fan.

The All-Star Skills Competition Friday evening attracted more than 18,000 people. From couples to kids, the All-Star weekend was full of love and support.

“We are both Blues fans, but he’s actually a Capitals fan. I’m a huge T.J. Oshie fan, so I have to represent the Capitals while I’m here,” said one fan. “I’ll always be a St. Louis fan.”

With the Blues holding the title of Stanley Cup champs, there was even more excitement to be a part of this moment.

“It’s just awesome…the energy that’s in here for the game today. It’s awesome that it’s here in St. Louis.”

The activities catering to fans were a weeklong celebration and welcome for diehard hockey fans.

“Everything that’s outside, the concert, set up, and everything else. St. Louis does everything right, and that’s why we are glad to be from here,” said a fan as he walked to take his seat into the All-Star game.