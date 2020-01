Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's called iPads For Autism. The program provides iPads to kids and adults living with nonverbal autism and nonverbal disabilities. With the help of an app the iPad helps give those with disabilities a voice. Liz Galt and Lesile Briese Asher joined us on FOX 2 News to talk about the program.

The program has given away 13 tablets so far this year.