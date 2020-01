Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Road to the Pros is a revealing look at St. Louis amateur boxing scene, seen through the eyes of Director Earl Mcwilliams Jr., who is also a judge and promoter within the scene.

A lifelong boxing fan, McWilliams started watching at 5 or 6 years old, he says, and spent a little bit of time in the ring at age 15 and 16, but don`t expect to see him in the ring anytime soon. He joined us on Fox 2 News this morning to talk about the film.