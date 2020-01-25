St. Louis local veteran sang national anthem at AFC Championship Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis resident and retired Naval Petty Officer, Generald Wilson, sang the national anthem at last week's AFC Championship NFL game before the Chiefs and the Titans took the field. Fans were blown away. Wilson has done the anthem at the World Series, the NCAA Championship basketball game, and many other events. This morning Wilson joined us on Fox 2 News to talk about his experience.