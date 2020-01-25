LIVE Video: Trump defense presents arguments in Senate impeachment trial Day 5

St. Louis local veteran sang national anthem at AFC Championship Game

Posted 9:50 am, January 25, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis resident and retired Naval Petty Officer, Generald Wilson, sang the national anthem at last week's AFC Championship NFL game before the Chiefs and the Titans took the field. Fans were blown away. Wilson has done the anthem at the World Series, the NCAA Championship basketball game, and many other events. This morning Wilson joined us on Fox 2 News to talk about his experience.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.