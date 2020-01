Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new "smart-gym" fitness studio recently opened that relies on artificial intelligence instead of weights and treadmills. When new members join the gym, they are given a code that is unique to them. Drew Kitch, lead trainer and certified exercise coach, and Jessica Phillips, owner, join us on Fox 2 News to talk about the program.

For more information visit: https://exercisecoach.com/