Three Illinois State Troopers shot, one died from injuries, shooter also dead

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois State Police officials announced three Troopers were involved in a shooting at Humidor of Lisle at 10:13 p.m. A woman at the bar opened fire killing a retired trooper and injuring two others before killing herself.

The 51-year-old man, who was a retired state police officer, was taken to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. His identity was later confirmed to be Greg Rieves, Sr., according to his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma.

A 22-year veteran off-duty Trooper as another one the victims. The injured Trooper is currently hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The other retired Trooper suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities have not released their identities.

The shooting was caught on video surveillance. A 51-year-old woman stood up, drew a gun and shot a 51-year-old man seated in front of her in the back of the head, police said. She then fired at the two other men before shooting herself in the head.

The woman died at the scene.

The woman and the men knew each other, their relationship is still under investigation.

The Lisle Police Department is the primary investigative agency for this ongoing investigation, and the ISP fully supports their investigative efforts.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment,” concluded Director Kelly.

No further information is being disseminated at this time; for information concerning the investigation please reach out to the Lisle Police Department.