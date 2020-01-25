Watch Blues superfan Laila Anderson introduce NHL All-Star players

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Laila Anderson is a Blues hockey superfan. Laila has been battling a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease and her condition started improving about the same time the Blues started winning. Her fight caught the attention of the team. She was with the team when they won the cup in Game 7 in Boston and celebrated with the team under the Arch as the city honored the team with a victory parade.

The St. Louis Blues tweet, “If we’re gonna have an #NHLAllStar Game in our hometown, you can bet we’re gonna have somebody really special do our player intros.”