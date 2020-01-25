Watch ‘Stars of the Ice’ – The show about the NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The NHL All-Star Weekend in kicked off with a 5K in downtown St. Louis this morning. The celebration continues this evening with a Green Day pregame performance outside the Enterprise Center at 5:00pm. The Enterprise Center Doors open two hours before the All-Star Game at 7:00pm.

FOX 2 sports director Martin Kilcoyne hosts "Stars of the Ice." The digital-only special streamed at 4:30pm Saturday. Watch to see interviews with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington, Blues coach Craig Berube, play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber, and superfan Laila Anderson.

All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league's four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games were Friday night with the finals taking place this evening.

The red carpet event of Friday night was filled with pride and excitement. It was one of many activities where fans had the opportunity to meet the biggest stars in the NHL. Fans fell in line along the red carpet with their Blues jerseys in hand waiting for autographs and pictures while interacting with the mascots. The excitement was amped up with the Blues and the city of St. Louis serving as the host of the All-Star Game as well as the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions.

St. Louis has hosted the All-Star Game twice before, in 1970 and 1988.