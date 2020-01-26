× East St. Louis official facing major fines runs as write-in

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ An East St. Louis elected official barred from the ballot because he owes election officials more than $150,000 in fines plans to run as a write-in candidate for a precinct committeeman post. East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks, a former mayor, has unsuccessfully attempted to settle the fines. The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports he plans to run for East St. Louis District 24 Precinct Committeeman against two other candidates. Board members rejected his latest offer to settle the fines. Election officials say if he wins there are no rules restricting him from serving as a committeeman, which is elected by primary results.