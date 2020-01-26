Goodwin’s double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39

Posted 10:11 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 10:10PM, January 26, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.
Goodwon sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor in picking up his ninth double-double of the season for the Billikens (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tay Weaver had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while fellow reserve Javonte Perkins scored 10. for Saint Louis (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javonte Perkins added 10 points. Yuri Collins had six assists before fouling out.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game.

Jalen Cobb hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 to lead the Rams (7-12, 1-6).

Fordham shot just 31% from the floor, 22% from distance (5 of 23), and made just 4 of 13 free throws (31%). Saint Louis shot 44% overall but made only 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Billikens hit 11 of 17 foul shots (65%).

