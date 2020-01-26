Local St. Ann family host fundraiser to help combat wildfires in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO – A St. Ann family from Australia is fighting for their homeland as it struggles with devastating wildfires. Steve and Shelly Dachroeden family own The Waiting Room a pinball bar in St. Ann and the Silver Ballroom. The bar is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in support of recovery efforts in Australia. The event will include music, food, and speakers sharing the culture of the country. There will also be raffles and donations.

The fires in Australia have killed 33 people and more than one billion animals.

If you cannot attend the event you may bring a donation to The Waiting Room 1419 St. Charles Rock Road Saint Ann, Missouri 63074 or call 314-890-8333.