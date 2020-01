× No. 15 Texas A&M women rout Missouri 72-53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) _ Kayla Wells scored 18 points and N’dea Jones added a double-double as No. 15 Texas A&M rolled to a 72-53 victory over Missouri. Wells made 5 of 14 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Aggies (17-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), who led 33-22 at halftime and broke the game open with a 22-11 third-quarter run. Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers (5-15, 2-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds.