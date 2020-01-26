× Perron Scores, but Pacific Division Wins NHL All-Star Game

David Perron of the Blues scored a goal in his first NHL All-Star game, but it wasn’t nearly enough to hold off the Pacific Division. The Pacific won their third All-Star game in the past five years on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The winners also get the $1 Million prize as champs.

Four Blues players competed for the Central Division. The lost the second semi-final game to the Pacific 10-5. In the opening semi-final, the Atlantic Division beat the Metropolitan Division 9-5.

In the final round, it was the Pacific prevailing over the Atlantic 5-4.

For the Blues, Perron scored as mentioned earlier in that semi-final game. Both Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist. Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped eight of 12 shots in one period of work.

Here's the Blues players post game thoughts on being a part of the NHL All-Star game played right here in St. Louis.