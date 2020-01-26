Perron Scores, but Pacific Division Wins NHL All-Star Game
David Perron of the Blues scored a goal in his first NHL All-Star game, but it wasn’t nearly enough to hold off the Pacific Division. The Pacific won their third All-Star game in the past five years on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The winners also get the $1 Million prize as champs.
Four Blues players competed for the Central Division. The lost the second semi-final game to the Pacific 10-5. In the opening semi-final, the Atlantic Division beat the Metropolitan Division 9-5.
In the final round, it was the Pacific prevailing over the Atlantic 5-4.
For the Blues, Perron scored as mentioned earlier in that semi-final game. Both Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist. Goalie Jordan Binnington stopped eight of 12 shots in one period of work.