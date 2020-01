Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're an animal lover, but the typical dog or cat is not for you we have the answer. This morning we have a variety of snakes and lizards on FOX 2. Micky Meyer and Tamara Meyer are here to explain what we have on set, along with some information on the Show Me Reptiles & Exotics Show.

For more information visit: http://www.showmesnakes.com/