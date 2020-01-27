Watch live: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

$18 million expansion announced for St. Louis Holocaust Museum

Posted 12:52 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 12:54PM, January 27, 2020

VRimg File Description =Attributes= Version: 1.3 Compressed: true Resolution { width: 4800 height: 2845 pixelAspectRatio: 1 } Render Region { renderRegion: false xmin: 0 ymin: 0 width: 4800 height: 2845 } Regions Info { regWidth: 16 regHeight: 16 whatsXY: MaxSize } Camera Info { transform: matrix projection: perspective aperture: 36 fov: 71.4759 targetDistance: 1679.81 nearRange: 0 nearClip: 0 farClip: 1e+030 focalLength: 25.0147 fNumber: 8 } Scene { renderTime: 6711313 name: "15155-3_Exterior-HMLC_071818.max" } =Channels= Alpha (float3) RGB color (float3) VRayLighting (float3) VRayReflection (float3) VRayRefraction (float3) VRayRenderID (int) VRayShadows (float3) VRaySpecular (float3) VRayZDepth (float)

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — An $18 million expansion to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center has been announced its 25th anniversary. The project will be on the Millstone Campus, near the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road.

A May 2020 groundbreaking is planned, with completion in late 2021. The St. Louis Holocaust Museum is one of just 22 Holocaust museums in the United States.

Holocaust survivors, religious leaders, and elected officials were at the announcement this morning. The expansion will triple the space of the existing facility to 35,000 square feet.

The announcement coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Candles were lit by six local Holocaust survivors: Wally Mayer, Mendel Rosenberg, Felicia Wertz, Miriam Spiegel Raskin, Oskar Jakob and Gloria Kaplan Feldman.

Google Map for coordinates 38.684398 by -90.404323.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.