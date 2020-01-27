× $18 million expansion announced for St. Louis Holocaust Museum

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — An $18 million expansion to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center has been announced its 25th anniversary. The project will be on the Millstone Campus, near the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road.

A May 2020 groundbreaking is planned, with completion in late 2021. The St. Louis Holocaust Museum is one of just 22 Holocaust museums in the United States.

Holocaust survivors, religious leaders, and elected officials were at the announcement this morning. The expansion will triple the space of the existing facility to 35,000 square feet.

The announcement coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Candles were lit by six local Holocaust survivors: Wally Mayer, Mendel Rosenberg, Felicia Wertz, Miriam Spiegel Raskin, Oskar Jakob and Gloria Kaplan Feldman.

6 #STL Holocaust survivors light candles observing #HolocaustRemembranceDay. #WeRemember and will have a new world-class museum devoted to the lessons of the Holocaust in St. Louis in late 2021. Oskar Jakob lights candle. @explorestlouis #STLHolocaustMuseum #NextGeneration pic.twitter.com/HAvKmQJRgm — STL Holocaust Museum (@STLHolocaustCtr) January 27, 2020