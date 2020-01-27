A positive attitude helped this local teacher win $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – A Herculaneum teacher won $500 for leaving a positive mark on students and staff.

Andrew Miller teaches Spanish at Herculaneum High School of the Dunklin R-5 School District. According to one of his former students, “He always comes in with a smile, ready to help others.”

“He has been involved in bringing the community together, (he’s been) the jokester in every pep assembly and the teacher that has left a mark on everyone,” Emily Schultz, one of Miller’s past students, said.

Schultz nominated Miller for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet “due to his dedication and selflessness that he continues to give to students.”

Both Schultz and Miller joined KPLR 11 Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 so that Miller could receive his $500 award.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher for our Tools For Teachers award, click here.