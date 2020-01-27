Be the first to win tickets to shows at the all new Saint Louis Music Park!

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced an exclusive booking deal for the region’s latest concert venue, Saint Louis Music Park! The 4,500 seat, multipurpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice home of 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, located in Maryland Heights, MO.

Located as part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating rink to concert venue for the spring and summer season. The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn, and a lake providing guests a park-like setting. In addition to the many concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment, and a variety of children’s programming.

Check out the list below:

Kesha with Big Freedia – May 25th

The Struts with The Glorious Suns – June 5th

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms & Toad the Wet Sprocket – July 1

David Gray – July 21

Lauv with Maisie Peters – July 30

Michael Stanley & the Resonators – September 12

