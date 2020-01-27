Best Seats – Hall and Oates

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall. They will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, July 24th!

The duo’s collection of No. 1 singles include “Rich Girl” (Also No. 1 R&B charts), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” (No. 1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of

Touch.” Their Top 10 singles include “She’s Gone” (No. 1 R&B), “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say it Isn’t So,” “Everything Your Heart Desires,” “Family Man,” “Adult Education,” “Did It In A Minute” and “Method of Modern Love.” In 1987, the RIAA recognized Daryl Hall & John Oates as the number-one selling duo in music history, a record they hold to this day.

