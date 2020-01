Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you know that the average American eats 23 pounds of pizza per year! St. Louis Magazine has come out with their first pizza issue in 5-years, covering 60 area pizza places. Dining editor George Mahe says that it is no accident this issue comes out just before the Super Bowl.

Learn more at stlmag.com and pieguystl.com.