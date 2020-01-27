Husband accused of killing missing St. Louis County woman in court today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Murder suspect Beau Rothwell is due back in a St. Louis County courtroom today. This is the first time he has been in court since his arraignment. The judge is allowing a camera inside of the courtroom.

Rothwell is accused of killing his wife Jennifer Rothwell at their west county home. Rothwell initially reported her missing on November 12th. After several days he was picked up and charged with the second-degree murder of Jennifer and tampering with evidence

Rothwell led investigators to where he dumped her body along a highway in Lincoln County. Preliminary findings from Jennifer's autopsy showed she suffered blunt force injury to her head. She was six weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Rothwell's court appearance is set for 9:00 am Monday.