Man sentenced for Central West End armed robberies

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison after being convicted of armed robberies in the Central West End.

According to court documents, Brandon Mardell Woods was charged on June 21, 2018 with one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery, threats or violence, and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Woods had been wanted for several armed robberies in and around the Central West End. Police believe he was targeting women.

In one case, he approached a woman walking to her vehicle, pulled out a firearm, and ordered her into the car. Woods drove the victim to an ATM where he withdrew $500 in cash from the victim’s account.

Just two days later, he pulled the same tactic with two people sitting in their car. He ordered them to take him to an ATM and had one of the victims withdraw money for him. The victim gave Woods $200.

Police arrested Woods on June 20, 2018 near the 5100 block of Natural Bridge. Officers had to deploy a stun gun to take him into custody. At the time of his arrest, he had a firearm and over 30 rounds of ammunition.