ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri owes Amtrak millions in overdue bills. For the past decade, the state has not paid its full contract for the Amtrak river runner service.

Missouri Department of Transportation Director, Patrick McKenna, calls it an embarrassment that may jeopardize passenger rail service. McKenna says since 2010 the state legislature has approved less than the cost of the contract.

The Missouri River Runner makes two daily round trips between St. Louis and Kansas City.