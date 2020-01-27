× Oscars luncheon brings former Missouri State Rep. Bruce Franks face to face with Hollywood

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Academy Awards won’t be handed out for another thirteen days, but Oscar-related events are starting to take over Hollywood.

On Monday, 2020 Oscar nominees gathered for the annual luncheon and photoshoot. Former Ferguson activist and Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks, who was the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary short film ‘St. Louis Superman’ was in attendance for the event and had the chance to meet some of the biggest names in the movie business.

Kathy Bates loved #StLouisSuperman @thesheilanevins she says I have to teach her to battlerap as well! pic.twitter.com/8D6Pz25AOg — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) January 27, 2020

Next Tuesday night, ‘St. Louis Superman’, from directors Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, will be featured along with the other documentary finalists at an event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.