Pet of the Week: Kacy Jo

ST. LOUIS - Kacy Jo is a 10-year-old mini pinscher. She's a very laid back, shy old lady just looking for a home for her golden years. She enjoys cuddling and going for walks.

Staffers at the Metro East Humane Society believe Kacy Jo would thrive in a quieter home with people around 75 percent of the time, but she would do well in any type of home.

You can visit Stevie at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.