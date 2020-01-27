St. Louis Surge owner shares her reaction to Kobe Bryant’s death

Posted 7:54 am, January 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Shockwaves around the globe as the news of NBA star Kobe Bryant's death broke Sunday. A helicopter crash took his life and that of 8 others, including his young daughter.

The legacy he leaves behind is huge, not only in the NBA history books but his support for the underserved as well.  He was a strong proponent for basketball for boys and girls.

Khalia Collier is the owner and general manager of the St. Louis Surge. The local women's pro basketball team. She shares her reaction to the news, saying he was a huge supporter of the WNBA.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.