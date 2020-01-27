× Steve’s Hot Dogs is closing after 11-years in business

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Steve’s Hot Dogs will close their Tower Grove East location this weekend. The restaurant is closing after the owner closed its location on The Hill in 2019. The business will cease operations after 11-years.

Owner Steve Ewing is also the former frontman of the ska band, The Urge. He posted this message to the restaurant’s Facebook page:

“To our many regular customers, I want to say T͟H͟A͟N͟K͟ ͟Y͟O͟U͟. The community built around our restaurant has been incredible.

I started Steve’s in 2008 as a hot dog cart – born out of years of spending nights hanging out after concerts with friends and fans wishing for something truly great to eat. In 2011, we opened our first brick-and-mortar restaurant on the Hill – and in 2015, after a successful crowdfunding campaign, we opened our location in Tower Grove East, with our friends at the Tick Tock Tavern.

Over the years, we overcame many challenges. Among them road construction near our location on The Hill, which dramatically reduced our foot traffic, and impacted our profitability. As a small family-owned business, small setbacks like this can have a ripple effect and can be difficult to bounce back from. We tried to stay nimble by offering delivery and implementing a number of creative promotions, but in the end, we couldn’t find a way to make the business sustainable.

To those who believed in the community, fun and creative food experience we were building, I’m incredibly grateful – and to the team behind the counter, I can’t thank you enough for your hard work and devotion. If any of my local restauranteur friends have need of talented team members, I encourage you to reach out to me or my staff to help them find a new home in the coming weeks. Special thanks & credit should absolutely go to the incredible Joseph Zeable who made it possible for me to balance music and the restaurant – and who was an incredible part of management, operations and development.

Thank you for 11 unforgettable years.”