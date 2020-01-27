× Superintendent to be named for Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The National Park Service will introduce the superintendent today of the new Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park. Congress established the park last year. Homes in the city’s historic district are still in the process of becoming part of the park system.

Ste. Genevieve is the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri. The new superintendent will be named at a ceremony today.