US military investigating reports of Afghanistan plane crash

Posted 12:20 pm, January 27, 2020, by

The US military is investigating reports of a plane crash in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a US official told CNN.

The official could not add any further details.

Multiple reports have emerged of a plane crash in the region, which is largely controlled by the Taliban and lies to the southwest of the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Details of who owns the plane remain unclear.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday he is “aware of the situation” but would not elaborate with any more details, saying “he has nothing further to report at this time.” Esper assured that the Pentagon will update the media when the “matter develops.”

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN
