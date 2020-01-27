Watch live: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Vashon grad Mario McKinney confirms transfer from Mizzou to Illinois JUCO

Posted 8:00 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 07:00PM, January 27, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 12: Mario McKinney Jr. #11 of the Missouri Tigers shoots the ball against Paul Scruggs #1 of the Xavier Musketeers during the second half at Cintas Center on November 12, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO – Less than two weeks after announcing his decision to transfer from the University of Missouri, former Vashon High School guard Mario McKinney, Jr. has found a new college home.

First reported by PowerMizzou and later confirmed by his own social media posts, McKinney is attending John A. Logan College. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that he plans to attend the school through the 2021 academic year when he would have two years remaining to play at another Division I school.

McKinney decided to transfer just days after he was suspended from the Mizzou basketball program earlier this month.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.