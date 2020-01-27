× Vashon grad Mario McKinney confirms transfer from Mizzou to Illinois JUCO

ST. LOUIS, MO – Less than two weeks after announcing his decision to transfer from the University of Missouri, former Vashon High School guard Mario McKinney, Jr. has found a new college home.

First reported by PowerMizzou and later confirmed by his own social media posts, McKinney is attending John A. Logan College. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that he plans to attend the school through the 2021 academic year when he would have two years remaining to play at another Division I school.

McKinney decided to transfer just days after he was suspended from the Mizzou basketball program earlier this month.