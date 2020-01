Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Do you know someone over the age of 50 who’s making a positive impact on their community? The AARP is awarding five $60,000 cash prizes to people who are using their life experiences to make a difference.

Barb Quaintance with the AARP and Wintley Phipps, a recent Purpose Prize winner, join Fox 2 via satellite to discuss ways retirees can find their own purpose and give back.