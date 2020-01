Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 will close this weekend for the next 10 months.

The $64 million project will see original sections of the roadway from the mid-1980s replaced and redone, starting with a stretch of I-255 between I-64 and I-55.

This will force drivers to use Routes 157 or 159, and that has local businesses worried.