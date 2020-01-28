× Former St. Louis area prep stars among those grieving in LA following Kobe Bryant’s death

ST. LOUIS – The Los Angeles Lakers will return to the court Friday for the first time since former player Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California. The team postponed Tuesday’s scheduled game in Los Angeles against the Clippers, citing Bryant’s death.

“The city is hurting,” former Chaminade defensive lineman Trevor Trout, who just finished his redshirt freshman season at USC, told Fox 2 in a Twitter direct message. Kirkwood’s Lauryn Miller, a junior on the UCLA women’s basketball team, had a game Sunday. She and her teammates played without knowing what had happened until the game was over. Miller’s mother, Romona, said Lauryn was shocked and saddened by the news, as Bryant and his daughter Gianna had been to several of the team’s games in recent years.

“I personally had the pleasure of being at the UCLA/UCONN game during Lauryn’s freshmen season and they were there,” Romona Miller told Fox 2 via Twitter direct message.

“He was so approachable and you could see he was a loving father. One of Lauryn’s teammates Ally Rosenblum is a neighbor of Kobe’s so there was a personal connection with the team. Kobe has become such an advocate and supporter of women’s basketball both professionally and at the collegiate level. He worked to validate the sport of WBB when some seem to do the opposite.”

Bryant “had so much to offer to the world but specifically LA,” Trout said. “Players are grieving…he’s the face of the sport and now he’s gone.”