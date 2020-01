Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Researchers found that, regardless of demographic, academic, and social characteristics, girls who participated in Girls Inc. were more likely to see themselves as leaders.

Cheryl Jones, president, and CEO of Girls Incorporated discussed how girls' who participate in mentorship and leadership program have a distinct advantage in school, work, and life.

For more information visit: www.girlsincstl.orgĀ