I-255 in Illinois to close for 10-months starting this weekend

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Construction is set to begin on I-255 in Illinois this weekend. Representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation say that they will be closing the highway over the next 10 months to work on the road. The same job would have taken 3-4 years using traditional methods.

The roadwork starts this weekend. They expect the project to be done on November 24, 2020. The Illinois Department of Transportation is offering incentives to get the job done early. It is expected to cost $64 million in total.

A 7-mile stretch of I-255 will be closed for more than 10 months. One chunk of roadwork begins at Collinsville Road. The closures are separated by I-64 and the construction ends Illinois Route 15.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the project is a complete overhaul of a crumbling section of I-255, as part of the Rebuild Illinois program. The state says they are closing the road to save taxpayers an estimated $14 million. It will also make for a safer construction site.

Detours and alternative routes are expected to reach maximum capacity. Traffic may slow on roads like 157. The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with IDOT to help coordinate the closures along the state borders.